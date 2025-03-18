Delhi, March 18: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to announce the IIT JAM 2025 results soon on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is a highly competitive exam for students seeking admission to MSc, MSc-PhD dual degrees, and other postgraduate programs at premier institutes, including 22 IITs. Conducted on February 2, 2025, the exam featured seven subject papers in a computer-based format. Candidates who appeared for the test can access their scorecards online once the results are published. JEE Main 2025 Session 2: City Intimation Slip To Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download & Important Guidelines.

The IIT JAM 2025 results will determine admissions to approximately 3,000 seats across IITs and over 2,300 seats at IISc, NITs, IISERs, and other institutions through CCMN counselling. The selection process is purely based on JAM scores, with no additional interviews or tests required for admission. Candidates must check the official website regularly for result updates and follow the steps carefully to download their scorecards. For those eager to check their scores and secure admission into top institutes, scroll below to know the steps to check results online. AP EAPCET Exam 2025: Registration for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Examination Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Steps To Download IIT JAM 2025 Result Online

Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Click on the link for IIT JAM 2025 Result on the homepage. You will be redirected to the JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in). Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password. Your IIT JAM 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check your result, download the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for IIT JAM 2025 will be eligible for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs and other participating institutes for MSc and related programs. The scorecard will be available for download from March 24, 2025. Further admission processes, including application submission and counselling, will follow as per schedule. Applicants should regularly check the official website for updates.

