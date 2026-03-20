Goa, March 20: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa HSSC Result 2026 on March 21 at 5 PM. The announcement will be made through an official press conference, after which students can check their Class 12 scores online on the board’s website.

Students who appeared for the exams in February and March should keep their hall tickets ready, as details like seat number, school index, and registration ID will be required to access the result. Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2026: RBSE Likely To Release Class 10 Scores Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

How to Check Goa HSSC Result 2026

Visit the official Goa Board website

Click on the “Goa HSSC Result 2026” link

Enter seat number, school index, and registration ID

Submit details to view result

Download and save the marksheet for reference

This year, 17,283 students appeared for the exams, including 9,080 girls and 8,203 boys. Stream-wise, 5,428 students were from Science, 5,313 from Commerce, 4,110 from Arts, and 2,432 from Vocational courses.

Students must note that the online marksheet is provisional. Original certificates will be issued by schools starting March 25, 2026. Bihar Board Result 2026: When Is BSEB Results? Know Date, Time and How To Check Scorecard.

The Goa HSSC result plays a key role in higher education admissions, making it an important update for students across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).