Ahmedabad, July 16: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce Class 12 on July 17. According to an official notification, the board, also known as the GSEB, will announce the HSC result at 8 am tomorrow. Students will have to visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org to check the class 12 results online. The board has asked the schools to provide the result and scorecards to the candidates.

In order to access the Class 12 GSEB result Science stream, schools will have to use their index numbers and passwords. The GSEB 12th exams were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from July 1 to 16. Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021 Declared; Students Check GSEB SSC Results at Official Website - gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2021, How to Check and Download Results Online

Students will have to visit the official website of the GSEB at gseb.org

On the homepage, check for the ‘Science stream’ link and click to open it

Log in using the school index number and password on the new page

Students will be able to check the GSEB Class 12 result 2021 on the screen

Save GSEB Class 12 result 2021 the to share with students

The Class 12 Science results will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Reports inform that about 1.40 lakh students of the science stream and 5.43 lakh students of the general stream were expected to appear for the board exam. Last year, GSEB had announced the Class 12 result on May 22 and had recorded a pass percentage of 71.34 percent.

