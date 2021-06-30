Ahmedabad, June 30: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday declared for class 10 board exams. Students can check results on the official website of GSHSEB - gseb.org. They need to enter their 10-digit roll number to check the SSC examination result. As per reports, 100 percent of students cleared the GSEB class 10 exam.

The class 10 exams were cancelled by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can also take the pen and paper test once the COVID-19 situation improves if they are not satisfied with the result. Notably, GSEB class 12 exams were also cancelled. Results can also be checked on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam Results 2021: Board Opts for 50:25:25 Evaluation Plan for Assessment; Know Details Here.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of GEB - gseb.org

Click on the link – “SSC result 2021”.

Students need to enter their login credentials, including their 10-digit roll number, to check the result.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take a print-out of the Gujarat SSC result 2021 for future reference.

Over 8.5 lakh students had registered for the exam. Out of the total students, 1.85 lakh students got C1 grade, reported DNA. Mieanwhile, over 17,000 students scored A1 grade. This year all the students were promoted to the next class due to the pandemic. The Gujarat Board class 12 results are expected in July.

