School Holidays in February 2026: State Wise List of Festival Breaks

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New Delhi, February 1: The February 2026 school holiday list has been released, giving parents and students clarity on upcoming breaks across India. The list includes a mix of national holidays, state specific festivals, and restricted holidays. However, not all festivals are observed uniformly, as holiday decisions vary by state education departments and school boards.

According to an updated compilation shared by JagranJosh, several states will observe holidays for religious and regional festivals, while others may treat the same dates as working days. Schools have advised families to verify holidays through official circulars issued by their respective boards or institutions. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: School Students Served Republic Day 2026 Feast on Waste Paper Scraps in Maihar, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Key School Holidays in February 2026

• February 1 - Sant Ravidas Jayanti

Observed in states such as Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. As the date falls on a Sunday, most schools will remain closed as part of the regular weekend.

• February 12 - Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Marked as a restricted holiday in several regions. Schools may remain open depending on local policies.

• February 15 - Maha Shivaratri

A major Hindu festival and a school holiday in many states. However, regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu may not observe it as a mandatory holiday.

• February 15 - Lui Ngai Ni

A significant two day seed sowing festival, primarily observed in Manipur, with schools in the state remaining closed.

• February 18 - Losar

Tibetan New Year, observed as a school holiday in Sikkim. Losar marks the beginning of a 15 day cultural celebration in the Himalayan region.

• February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

A major public and school holiday in Maharashtra and some neighbouring areas.

Important Advisory for Parents and Students

School holidays are generally categorised into gazetted holidays, which are compulsory, and restricted holidays, which are optional and may vary by institution. Education authorities have advised parents and students to rely on official school or board notifications, as holiday schedules may change based on administrative decisions or local developments. KVS NVS Answer Key 2026 Released For Tier-1 Teaching And Non-Teaching Jobs at cbse.gov.in, Know How to Download.

The February 2026 holiday list provides a broad overview, but final confirmation should always come from individual schools or education boards to avoid confusion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran Josh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).