New Delhi, September 28: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released admit cards for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) mains exam for clerk posts. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 for clerk posts from the official website of the institute - ibps.in. The hall ticket will be available on the website till the day of the exam. PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for The Post of Architect Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download their E-Admit Cards Online at pstcl.org.

The IBPS RRB mains exam 2021 will be conducted on October 17 in various centres across the country as per the COVID-19 protocols. Candidates need to login with their credentials, including their registration number and password. The exam will comprise questions from General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, Reasoning, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of IBPS - ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login details.

Click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit for future use. Notably, aspirants need to carry a hard copy of the admit card with them to the exam centre. There will be 200 questions in the exam, and each question will carry one mark. It is advisable to check the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

