Mumbai, April 16: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the admit cards for ICAI CA Intermediate and Final May 2025 examinations today, April 16. Candidates who will be appearing for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams in May 2025 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. In order to download the admit cards, candidates will have to log in using their User ID and Password.

The ICAI CA Inter and CA Final exams 2025 will be conducted from May 2 to May 14. While the intermediate course Group 1 examination will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, the Group 2 exam will be held on May 9, 11 and 14. On the other hand, the CA final examination for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6, and for Group 2, the exam will be conducted on May 8, 10 and 13.

How to Download ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

On the homepage, enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Now, click on the link to view and download the admit card

Check the admit card displayed on the screen

Take a printout for reference

All CA intermediate course papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM while the CA final course exam for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM and paper 6 will be conducted from 2 PM to 6 PM. It must be noted that the CA foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21.

The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 to 5 PM whereas the Paper 3 and 4 exam will be held from 2 to 4 PM. For more details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

