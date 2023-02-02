The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation Results 2022 on February 3. The examinations were held in December last year. Candidates who appeared for the CA foundation exam can check the results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org, when it releases. The Foundation course is the first level of the Chartered Accountancy examination in India. CA Final, Inter Exam 2022 Result Date: ICAI to Declare CA November Final, Intermediate Results on January 10 on icai.org.

ICAI to Declare Result on February 3:

Important Announcement - The results of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023 & same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n Detailshttps://t.co/xUjziKENUo pic.twitter.com/Pit1n0XTEI — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

