The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final exam dates for the May 2023 exams. The Intermediate Examination will be held from May 3 to 18, 2023 and the Final Examination will be held from May 2 to 17. Candidates who have registered for the Intermediate and Final Examination can check the official website of ICAI for more details on the examination schedule and other details. CA Final, Inter Result: ICAI Declares CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Results at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Score Card.

ICAI CA Exam May 2023 Time Table:

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate, Foundation for Students & PQC Exams for Members, May - June 2023 Attempt...(2/2) Apply Students - https://t.co/X96ZtXnnaA Members - https://t.co/wWKlj1wcQ1 Detailshttps://t.co/1sRBztAr2o pic.twitter.com/nnXmPJgV11 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)