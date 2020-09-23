The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will close the application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, at 5:00 pm. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam are advised to visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in and fill up the application form, in case they have not. CAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2020, at various centres across the nation. Once the application process is over, CAT 2020 admit card will be released on October 28 to disclose the exam city, time and venue among other details for the examinations. This year, IIM Indore is responsible for conducting the exam. IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 Released Online, Here’s Everything You Should Know About the Preliminary Recruitment Exam Scheduled to Begin From October 3.

CAT 2020 will be held in test centres spread across 156 test cities. To appear in the entrance exam, candidates will have to fill up the application form and pay the required application fees. The application fees for the candidates of general category is Rs 2000, while for the reserved category such as SC, ST and PwD will have to pay Rs 1000.

How to Apply for CAT 2020?

Click on the 'Register' tab on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Enter all the details correctly in the form displayed on the screen.

An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number.

Use the OTP and proceed to fill the application form.

Select the programmes you want to enrol for and provide all the details in the correct format.

Now pay the application fee.

CAT 2020 will be conducted following all the COVID-19 guidelines. The entrance exam is divided into three sections—verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. The time of conducting the exam has been reduced to 120 minutes. Candidates will get 40 minutes to answer questions from each section.

