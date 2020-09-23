The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for recruitment examination to be conducted for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded by visiting the official website, ibps.in. Candidates must note that the IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 will be available on the website for download till October 11, 2020. The IBPS PO preliminary recruitment exam 2020 will be held across various centres in the country. In this article, we bring you steps to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 and everything you should know about the recruitment exam scheduled to begin from October 3, 2020. Mumbai University Distance Learning Admissions 2020 Update: Date of Online Filing of Admission Forms of IDOL Extended Till October 6.

IBPS PO preliminary examination would be conducted on October 3, October 10 and October 11, 2020. All candidates have been allotted various centres in the country, as per their choice. Again, special centres have also been arranged for Leh candidates. Candidates can follow these quick steps to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2020.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page of the website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Click on login, submit your credentials and your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for the future.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2020

IBPS PO 2020 recruitment drive will fill up to 1417 vacancies in various banks across the country. IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020 will be online, and it will be comprised of object tests for 100 marks. Students will get one hour to answer the questions consisting of 3 sections—English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The total number of questions will be 100. To qualify IBPS PO Prelims 2020, candidates will have to score the cut-off marks determined in each test.

The application process for IBPS PO Prelims exam 2020 was done in August. After the exam is successfully conducted, the result will be declared on November 28, 2020.

