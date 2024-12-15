Mumbai, December 15: The much-anticipated results for the CAT 2024 exam, conducted by IIM Calcutta, are expected to be released today, December 15, according to reports. While the official confirmation from IIM Calcutta is still awaited, candidates are eagerly monitoring the official website, iimcat.ac.in, for updates. The provisional answer key was released earlier this month, and with the evaluation process nearing completion, candidates are hopeful for an announcement soon. The CAT 2024 results will determine admissions to top business schools across India. CTET Admit Card 2024 Out at ctet.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

As per the official brochure, the CAT results are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2025. While many were anticipating an early release, the delay has kept candidates on edge. Once announced, the results will be available for download on the IIM CAT website, and candidates can check their scores by entering their login credentials. The CAT score will remain valid until December 31, 2025, as mentioned in the official communication. SSC GD Final Result 2024 Declared At ssc.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Scorecard and Check Merit List.

Steps to Download CAT 2024 Results

Go to the official IIM CAT website: iimcat.ac.in.

Once on the homepage, find and click on the "CAT Result 2024" link.

You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your User ID and Password.

After entering your login details, click the "Submit" button.

Once logged in, your CAT 2024 scorecard will be displayed. Review the result and download the scorecard for future reference.

After downloading, you can take a printout of the scorecard for your records.

The CAT 2024 results are highly anticipated, and candidates should regularly check the official IIM CAT website for any updates. With the provisional answer key already released, the final results will provide clarity on the performance of nearly 2.93 lakh candidates. As soon as the results are announced, applicants should promptly download their scorecards and begin preparing for the next steps in the MBA admission process.

