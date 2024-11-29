Kolkata, November 29: IIM Calcutta has released the official Answer Key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who took the exam on November 24, 2024, can now access their response sheets and the answer key via the official portal, iimcat.ac.in. This allows them to cross-check their answers and estimate their scores.

The response sheets and answer key became available on November 29, 2024. However, several candidates have reported technical issues, with the download option for the response sheet missing from their dashboards. This issue mirrors challenges faced during the admit card download phase. Despite this, a majority of candidates have successfully accessed the documents.

CAT 2024 Response Sheet: How to Download

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on the link for the CAT 2024 response sheet on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (username and password). Click “Submit” to view your response sheet. Download and save a copy for future reference.

The CAT 2024 exam witnessed a total attendance of 2.93 lakh candidates out of 3.29 lakh registrations, marking an 89% attendance rate. Of these, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male, and five were transgender candidates. The exam was conducted across 389 test centres in 170 cities.

The test had a duration of 120 minutes, divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). PwD candidates were allotted an extra 40 minutes.

Candidates are encouraged to log into the portal to review their responses. IIM Calcutta is expected to announce further updates on final scores, results, and the admission process soon.

