IIT Admission CBSE Marks Relaxation: No One-Time Relief for JEE Advanced 2026 Aspirants, Says JAB
The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has officially ruled out any one-time relaxation in the Class 12 marks requirement for students seeking Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) admissions through the JEE Advanced 2026 cycle. Announcing the decision, IIT Roorkee Director Kamal Kishore Pant, who serves as the JAB chairperson, stated that lowering or altering the criteria is not feasible due to the vast number of educational boards involved.
The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has officially ruled out any one-time relaxation in the Class 12 marks requirement for students seeking Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) admissions through the JEE Advanced 2026 cycle. Announcing the decision, IIT Roorkee Director Kamal Kishore Pant, who serves as the JAB chairperson, stated that lowering or altering the criteria is not feasible due to the vast number of educational boards involved. While students awaiting revised board scores are encouraged to participate in the ongoing Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, their final admissions will strictly depend on meeting the established eligibility thresholds.
Demand for Relief Amid Re-evaluation Delays
The demand for a temporary relaxation emerged as thousands of JEE Advanced qualifiers faced prolonged uncertainty regarding their Class 12 board marks. The introduction of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year led to notable delays in processing student re-evaluation requests. JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1 As IIT Roorkee Announces Results; Over 56,000 Candidates Qualify.
Concerned parents and candidates argued that the pending re-evaluations could jeopardize admission prospects for students who passed the highly competitive engineering entrance test but had not yet received their finalized, corrected board percentages. With JoSAA counselling already underway, candidates urged authorities to implement a temporary buffer for the current academic session.
Uniform Policy Across Multiple Boards
In response to these appeals, the JAB emphasized that the admission guidelines must remain uniform to maintain fairness across the country's secondary education infrastructure. The board highlighted that accommodating a single board's timeline is difficult given the scale of the admissions process. JEE Advanced 2026 Candidates' Data Including Mobile Numbers Exposed, Claims Cyber Security Researcher.
"No relaxation in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating," the JAB said in an official statement. The board noted that the current eligibility rules were published well in advance in December, adding that lowering the bar would be unfair to the broader applicant pool. However, officials noted that they remain in close contact with the CBSE to help expedite and prioritize the resolution of pending cases for affected students.
Guidance for JoSAA Counselling
Earlier this month, IIT Roorkee Director Kamal Kishore Pant advised all qualified JEE Advanced candidates to proceed with the JoSAA registration and choice-filling process, regardless of whether their current Class 12 marks reflect the required percentages.
Even so, the administration reinforced that this participation does not guarantee a seat if the requirements are not met by the final deadlines. Ultimate admission remains entirely conditional upon fulfilling the specific percentage or percentile criteria outlined in the official JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure.
Context and Heightened Competition
To qualify for IIT admissions under the standard norms, general category candidates must secure a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in their Class 12 examinations or place within the top 20 percentile of their respective educational boards. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the minimum aggregate requirement is set at 65%.
The decision arrives during an exceptionally competitive admission cycle. A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced this year—a 4.6% increase compared to the previous year. This qualifying pool includes 46,773 male students and a record-high 10,107 female students. These qualifiers are competing for 18,951 available BTech seats spread across the 23 IITs.
The JoSAA registration and choice-filling window closes on June 11, with the seat allocation process scheduled to run through five consecutive rounds until July 21.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).