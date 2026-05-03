India Post GDS 2026 3rd Merit List Delay: Expected Release Date, Selection Process and Latest Updates

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The India Post GDS 2026 recruitment has entered a crucial phase, with candidates eagerly waiting for the release of the third merit list. While the first and second merit lists were published on April 10 and April 27, 2026, respectively, the third list is still awaited, leading to growing anticipation among applicants across the country.

The delay in the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 3rd merit list 2026 is primarily due to the ongoing document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the second round. India Post follows a structured and transparent selection procedure, releasing subsequent merit lists only after verifying documents and confirming actual vacancies. If selected candidates fail verification or choose not to join, those positions are carried forward to the next merit list. India Posts Payment Banks Launches Zero-Balance SHG Savings Account With INR 2 Lakh Limit.

According to reports, the third merit list is expected to be released in the first week of May 2026, although no official confirmation has been issued yet. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official India Post GDS portal for updates, as the release date may vary depending on administrative approvals and completion of verification. India Post Launches ‘24 Speed Post’ Service: Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery for Parcels and Urgent Consignments From March 17.

Once the India Post GDS 3rd merit list is published, candidates can download the state-wise PDF and search for their name or registration number. Shortlisted candidates will then be required to complete document verification within the stipulated timeframe to secure their selection.

It is important to note that the GDS recruitment process is entirely merit-based, relying on Class 10 marks, category reservation, and availability of vacancies. There is no written examination involved in this recruitment cycle.

Candidates who do not find their names in the third merit list should not lose hope, as further lists may be released if vacancies remain unfilled. Staying updated and prepared for document verification remains key for all aspirants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).