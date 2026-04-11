The India Post has officially released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2nd merit list 2026, also known as the supplementary list, on its official website. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check and download the merit list from indiapost.gov.in.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 28,636 GDS posts across various postal circles in India. Candidates shortlisted in the second merit list must complete document verification at their respective Divisional Offices on or before April 27, 2026. It is mandatory to carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies during the verification process.

How to Download India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026

To check your selection status, follow these steps:

Visit the official website indiapost.gov.in

Click on “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2026” on the homepage

Select the “Supplementary List” for your respective state

Download and save the merit list for future reference

India Post has also released a list of circles and divisions where supplementary results are currently withheld due to the Model Code of Conduct. India Post Launches 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post Services for Faster Metro Delivery; Check Details Here.

Earlier, the first merit list was declared on March 6, 2026, and document verification concluded by March 23. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of selections with 3,547 candidates, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,168) and West Bengal (2,963).

The GDS merit list is generated based on marks obtained in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination. Grades or points are converted into percentages up to four decimal places to ensure accuracy. India Post GDS Result 2026: Steps To Check Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Once Out.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions regarding the recruitment process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).