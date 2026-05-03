Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: Vote Counting Today

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The much-awaited Assembly Election Results 2026 are set to be declared today, May 4, as vote counting is all set to begin across five states and union territories - Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made extensive arrangements for a smooth and transparent counting process, with results expected to trickle in throughout the day.

Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am under tight security across hundreds of counting centres. Early trends are expected to emerge within the first few hours, with final results likely by afternoon or evening. Millions of voters across all five regions are eagerly waiting to see which political parties and candidates will form the next governments.

Assam Election Result 2026

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking a historic third consecutive term in power. The Congress party, led by Gaurav Gogoi, has mounted a strong challenge to reclaim the state. Assam recorded an impressive voter turnout of over 85% during its single-phase election held on April 9, one of the highest in recent years. Exit polls have largely predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led government, but early counting trends will be closely watched by both sides. Assembly Election Results 2026: When and Where To Watch Live Counting.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

Tamil Nadu is set to witness one of its most keenly contested assembly election results in recent times. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking a second term, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its allies are hoping to stage a comeback. Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first assembly election, has added a fresh and unpredictable dimension to the Tamil Nadu political landscape. More than 8 lakh voters participated in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, making it a high-stakes battle for political supremacy in the southern state. Counting is set to begin across all constituencies and trends are expected to become clearer by mid-morning. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in.

Kerala Election Result 2026

Kerala is bracing for a fierce triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The LDF is seeking a rare consecutive second term, which would be a historic achievement in Kerala politics where power has traditionally alternated between the LDF and UDF. Counting is set to begin and early trends will be watched closely by all three political fronts.

West Bengal Election Result 2026

West Bengal is set to witness one of the most closely watched counting days of the 2026 election cycle. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking to retain power, while the BJP is mounting a determined challenge to unseat the ruling party. The Congress and Left Front are also in the fray. West Bengal elections have historically seen high voter participation and intense political rivalry, and today's counting is expected to throw up some interesting results across key constituencies.

Puducherry Election Result 2026

In the union territory of Puducherry, counting is set to begin for the assembly election results today. The contest is primarily between the ruling alliance and opposition parties fighting for control of the small but politically significant union territory. Puducherry has historically seen close contests and today's results are expected to keep observers on the edge of their seats until the final tallies are announced.

Where To Watch Live Results

Real-time seat-wise results and live updates for all five states will be available on the Election Commission of India's official results portal at results.eci.gov.in. All major news channels and digital platforms will also be providing comprehensive live coverage of the Assembly Election Results 2026 throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).