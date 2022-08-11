Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is seeking to recruit Assistant Commandants (Transport) in ITBPF. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years as on September 9, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile as one of the subject or Bachelor's degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognised University or Institution.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the home page, click on the “New User Registration” tab Fill up the details and submit Log in and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

