Gas Authority of India Limited, GAIL has released a short notification for recruitment of 282 non-executives in various departments. The short notification has been released in various dailies. The positions would be in Chemical, Labrotary, Mechanical, etc. Detailed notification would be released on gailonline.com on August 16, 2022.

The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2022.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification(once released). The notification will be published in the Careers section of the GAIL website.

GAIL (India) Limited is a PSU and a Maharatna. Minimum educational qualification for the role would depend on the position. Age limit as well as the cut off for the educational qualification would be notified in the detailed notification, once released.

How to Apply for GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of GAIL - gailonline.com and then ‘Career Section’ Click on the online application link. Enter your details Take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system

