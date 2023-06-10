Mumbai, June 10: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati or IIT Guwahati is likely to release the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key tomorrow June 11. Candidates who appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and download the answer key.

Alternatively, candidates can also check the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in. The challenge window for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on June 11 and a day later on June 12. On the other hand, the final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be made available on or before June 18. COMEDK Result 2023 Out at comedk.org; Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Download JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key:

In order to download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key, candidates are requested to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and jeeadv.ac.in

and On the homepage, click on the"JEE Advanced 2023 answer key" link

Enter the login details

Now, click on submit.

Your JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the IIT Guwahati released the JEE Advanced response sheets on June 9. This year, the IIT JEE Advanced examination was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced. MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 Admit Card Out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Hall Ticket for Common Entrance Test Exam Released, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency is also likely to release the UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for the Phase 2 exam soon. Once released, the admit card for the Phase 2 exam can be downloaded by visiting the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

