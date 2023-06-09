Mumbai, June 9: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra released the admit card for the MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023 examination today, June 9. Candidates who will be appearing for the MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023 examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of State CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card is available at cetcell.mahacet.org. This year, the MH-B.Sc.Nursing Common Entrance Test or MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 examination will be held on Sunday, June 11th at various centres across the state. Here's the direct link to download MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card.

Steps To Download MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of MH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the "MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Next, enter using your login details

Click on submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The MH B.Sc. Nursing Entrance Examination or MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 exam is held for admission to First Year B.Sc.Nursing Health Science Course in Medical Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also released the CA Foundation admit card 2023 for the June 2023 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the CA Foundation admit card from the official website at eservices.icai.org.

