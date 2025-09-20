Kolkata, September 20: In a tragic incident, the body of a researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found hanging inside his hostel room in the BR Ambedkar Hall on Saturday, September 20. This is the fifth case of suspected suicide at the IIT Kharagpur this year.

According to the NDTV report, the deceased, identified as Harshkumar Pandey, hailed from Jharkhand and was pursuing his doctorate in the Mechanical Engineering department. His body was discovered around 2 pm inside BR Ambedkar Hall. ‘What’s Wrong With IIT Kharagpur, Why Students Dying by Suicide?’ Supreme Court Expedites Probe.

The report said that Pandey’s father, Manoj Kumar Pandey, alerted IIT security after failing to reach his son over the phone. When staff found the room locked, they informed the Hijli outpost police under Kharagpur Town jurisdiction. Police broke open the door and recovered the body, which was later taken to BC Roy Hospital on campus, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking on the matter, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said, “His parents could not reach him on the phone. The door was locked from inside, and after police intervention, he was found hanging.” Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

Since assuming charge in June this year, IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty has introduced several initiatives, including the SETU app, Mother Campus program, and awareness drives, aimed at curbing campus suicides. On World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, the director had even led a torchlight procession with students to highlight mental health concerns.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

