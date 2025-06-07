Hyderabad, June 7: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced the SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results for the April/May 2025 exam session today, June 7. Notably, the TOSS Inter and SSC Results 2025 were declared around 10:40 AM. Students who appeared for the TOSS SSC and Inter examinations can visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org to check the results and know their scores.

Both SSC and Inter students who appeared for the TOSS SSC and Inter examinations can check their results by using their admission number or roll number. The TOSS Class 10th and 12th online results will include details such as subject-wise marks, overall performance, and the qualifying status of the candidate. AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: BIEAP Announces IPASE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Get Direct Link Here and Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

How To Check TOSS SSC and Inter Results 2025:

Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

Click on the "TOSS SSC Results 2025" or "TOSS Inter Results 2025" links on the homepage

Log in using your admission number or roll number

Click on submit

Your TOSS Inter or SSC result will appear on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check the TOSS SSC Result 2025 and the TOSS Inter Result 2025. This year, the Telangana Open School Society's SSC and Inter exams were conducted from April 20 to April 26, in two shifts. The first shift was in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift was held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional Merit List Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Download.

TOSS said that the results for the October 2025 session will be released soon. Students can check the official website for updates.

