Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit cards will soon be released on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The admit cards are expected to be released on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in on 23 August 2022.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28 in two shifts. The Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. TS ICET Result 2022 Date: Telangana ICET Results Likely to Release This Week At icet.tsche.ac.in; Check Details Here

The top 2,50,000 successful candidates inn B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022 are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination.

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Your JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be on screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

