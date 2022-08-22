The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result is likely to be released this week by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will need their admit cards to access the result. The answer key was earlier released on August 4 and students were allowed to raise objections up till August 8.

Some reports are claiming that the results will be announced on August 29.

The qualified candidates will be allotted ranks for the TS ICET exam 2022 according to the normalization scores. A candidate is eligible for further admission process when their rank stands less or equal to the cut off rank. ICSI CS Result 2022 Date: Results For Executive, Professional Exams Releasing on Aug 25 At icsi.edu; Check Details Here

TS ICET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS ICET result link

Step 3: Enter credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your TS ICET result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save, download and take a print out of the result for future reference

TS ICET was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode from July 27 to 28 for a duration of two and half hours. Students can also use the answer key to calculate their probable marks. As per the marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking in either of the sections. The exam was held in English, Telugu and Urdu medium. CA Result 2022 Declared: ICAI Results of June Foundation Exam Out On icai.nic.in

The marks for qualifying TS ICET exam 2022 is 25 per cent ( for candidates with an open category), however there are no minimum marks defined for candidates with an SC/ST category.Further, TS ICET 2022 cutoffs will be released by MBA colleges for shortlisting candidates to commence further admission procedures.

