JEE Main 2020 Exams Could be Held in Last Week of May, Admit Card Likely to be Released After April 14

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 31: The postponed JEE (Main) 2020 examinations can be held in the last week of May 2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has suggested. The final dates for JEE (Main) 2020 exams are likely to be announced after April 14 when the nationwide lockdown, imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, will over. Admit cards for JEE (Main) 2020 examinations are also expected to be released after April 14. UGC NET 2020, JNUEE 2020 And Other Exam Dates Update: NTA Issues Revised Dates For Submitting Applications; Check Full List.

Earlier today, the NTA announced deferring the JEE (Main) April 2020 examinations scheduled on April 5, 7 to 9 and April 11. "NTA has further notified that as of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks," a statement by NTA said. It said the admit cards will now be issued after April 15 based on the situation at that time.

"We hope that normalcy will be restored relatively soon but for now, NTA is closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule. Accordingly, the Admit Cards for the Examination will now be issued after April 15 based on the situation at that time," the statement further said. The JEE-Main is also a preliminary test for admission to IITs and NITs.