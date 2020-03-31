UGC NET 2020, JNUEE 2020 And Other Exam Dates Update: NTA Issues Revised Dates For Submitting Applications; Check Full List

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 31: The National Testing Authority (NTA) on Tuesday issued the revised list of dates to register for an array of top entrance examinations in the nation. The exams for which the nodal testing agency has released new dates of application includes UGC NET, JNUEE, ICAR, CSIR, AIAPGET and NCHM JEE 2020. The application dates were extended in view of the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus outbreak. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

As per the revised dates, the students applying for the National Council for Hotel Management-Joint Entrance Examination may submit their applications online by April 30, 2020. Earlier, they were asked to fill their forms by the last date of March 31.

Similarly, the candidates vying to appear for PhD and Mat Open (MBA) entrance examinations of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be allowed to submit their online applications till April 30. Earlier, March 23 was set as the deadline.

Check Full List of Revised Dates Issued by NTA

Several examinations across the nation have either been cancelled or postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. While the 21-day curfew-like restrictions are scheduled to end on April 14, speculations are rife that the Centre may extend the same as experts fear that India is yet to see the peak in COVID-19 infections. The Cabinet Secretary had, on Monday, clarified that there is no proposal to extend the lockdown so far.