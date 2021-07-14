New Delhi, July 14: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main admit card for the third or April session of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2021. The JEE (Main) 2021 admit cards have been released on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who applied can download the e-admit card through login credentials. Notably, JEE (Main) 2021 admit cards won't be sent by post. JEE (Mains) Exam 2021 Latest Update: Examination for April & May Session To Be Conducted From July 20 to August 2, 2021, Registration Windows Reopen; Know Details Here.

The JEE (Main) 2021 admit cards carry details of exam centre, exam date and shift/timing. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on the date and shift/time other than that mentioned in her or his admit card. If any candidate is facing issues while downloading e-admit card, s/he should contact the NTA Help Line Number: 0120-6895200 between 10 am and 5 pm. JEE Main 2021 February Result Declared by NTA; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official NTA JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link "Download Admit Card - April (Session 3), 2021". This link can also be found under the "Current Event" section.

Enter your credential to login and click on the submit button.

Your NTA JEE Main 2021 Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Download the e-admit card and take a printout for future references.

The NTA has also revised dates for the third or April session of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2021. "The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for the postponed April Session (Session – 3) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on 20 July, 22 July, 25 July, and 27 July 2021," read the official notification.

