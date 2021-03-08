New Delhi March 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the results for JEE Main February 2021 exam result on its official website. Candidates seeking admission into BArch and BPlanning courses can check results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For checking the scores, aspirants need to login to the official website using their registration number and password. JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Announces Relaxation in Admission Criteria for NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Tech Institutions; Waives Off 75% Eligibility Criteria for Class 12 Students.

JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in multiple shifts over three to four days in four cycles—February, March, April and May. The JEE Main February 2021 exams were held between February 22 and 26. Over six lakh students reportedly appeared for the exam. Notably, the NTA will announce the JEE Main 2021 ranks after the results of the March, April and May exams. JEE Main 2021 Dates: NTA Entrance Exam to Be Held in 4 Cycles, Online Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What You Should Know About the Latest Examination Pattern.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to login to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Link that reads 'View Result'.

Aspirants must enter their login id credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the results for future reference.

NTA has decided to provide a choice in one section to rationalise the decision for different boards across the country. Students will have to attempt 75 questions of 90, or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. The testing agency will release the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 in June.

