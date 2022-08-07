Mumbai, August 7: The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 is likely to be released today, August 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 soon. Once declared, candidates can visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their results.

This year, the JEE Main Session 2 Exams 2022 were conducted from July 21 to July 30. Candidates are advised to keep their login details and other credentials handy in order to check their JEE Main Session 2 Exams 2022 results. Candidates can also check and download the final answer key at ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Process for Entrance Exam To Start Today, Apply on jeeadv.ac.in.

Besides the JEE Main result, the NTA is also likely to announce the toppers list, cutoff marks, statistics, etc. While the NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 Session two provisional final key for paper 1 (BE, BTech), the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result is awaited.

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2022:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Main 2022 result' link

Log in with your credentials and other details

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exams are eligible for the advanced exam. Candidates who successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, whose registration process will commence today, August 7. CUET UG 2022 Exam: National Testing Agency Postpones August 6 Exam at 53 Centers; Here's Why.

Every year, the NTA conducts JEE Main exam for admissions to engineering courses offered by participating institutions including NITs, IIITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

