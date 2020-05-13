Karnataka CET Exam 2020 to Be Held on July 30, 31: Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 13: The much awaited Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will take place on July 30 and 31, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to conduct the KCET examination on July 30 and 31 this year," Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education, told reporters here.

He explained that so far 1.92 lakh applications have been received while those who will qualify to appear for the exam was 1.2 lakh. There are 73,000 seats including Engineering, Ayush, Pharmacy and agriculture.

On the 'Get CET Go' programme launched recently, the Minister said it has been designed to help students prepare for KCET and NEET 2020.

"The KCET examinations for which the dates will be announced shortly, help students gain admission to the 62,000 odd seats in various Engineering programmes across the state along with the NEET exams for the 8,000 odd medical seats in the state," his department said in a press release.

Detailing the online programme, Narayan said the website 'www.getcetgo.in' saw 1.70 lakh visits and 76,913 logins, 55,130 GetCETGo Android application downloads and garnered 2.45 lakh views on YouTube. The total number of tests taken by the students was about 52,000 while total documents accessed was 1.68 lakh.

"Every student can assess his performance and compare with others using this online programme. The training is both interactive and analytical which will help students to assess his performance," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KCET was delayed beyond the usual schedule of the last week of April or the first week of May.