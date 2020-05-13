Mizoram MBSE HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: 68.33% Pass, Check Merit List, Class 10 Result Statistics and Toppers’ Names Here

The Mizoram Board School Education (MBSE) has declared the Class 10 HSLC board exam 2020 today, May 13. The MBSE 10th result was announced at around 1:00 pm on the official website; mbse.edu.in. The marks can also be checked on other third party sites like examresults.net. According to MBSE, total candidates who appeared in the class 10 board exam 2020 was 18,000. The passing percentage is 68.33%. Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Simon Shangpliang and Singokhai Chozah secured the first position this year with a total score of 476 out of 500. C Vanlalruatfeli hold the second rank with 475 marks and CR Lalromawia was placed in third rank with 473 marks. In this article, we bring you the detailed merit list of Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 board exam result 2020. MBSE HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 10 Examination Marks Online.
The Mizoram board conducted the HSLC exam from February 17 to March 3, 2020. To check the marks online, the students will have to submit their admit card number or registration number on the official website of MBSE. Below, in this article, find out the toppers’ list, passing percentage and other details about MBSE HSLC Class 10 board exam result 2020.
Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2020 Statistics
- Total number of candidates – 18594
- Total number of candidates passed – 12324
- Total passing percentage – 68.33
- Overall female passing percentage – 66.94
- Overall male passing percentage – 69.91
- Topper score - 476/500
- Number of candidates appeared - 18,000
Mizoram HSLC 2020 Toppers Name and Score
- Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama (Female) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
- Simon Shangpliang (Male) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
- Singokhai Chozah (Female) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
- C Vanlalruatfeli (Female) – 475, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
- CR Lalromawia (Male) – 473, St. Jospeh higher Secondary School, Aizawl
Subject-Wise Toppers’ Names:
- English – F. Lalremruati, 94/100
- Mathematics – Ankita Barua 99/100
- Science – C Vanlalruatfeli 99/100
- Social Science – CR Lalromawia 99/100
- Mizo – Vanlalngaihsaka 97/100
- Hindi – Ankita Barua 94/100
- Alt. English – Suhail Ferdous Choudhury 90/100
- Bengali – Beauty Das 81/100
- Nepali – Menuka Chhetri 95/100
The Mizoram board was about to declare the results at the start of this month. But because of the ongoing lockdown, it was delayed and finally declared today. Many state and central board exams 2020 have been postponed because of the lockdown. Depending on the prevailing situation, the respective boards will conduct the remaining exams.