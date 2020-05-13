Mizoram MBSE HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: 68.33% Pass, Check Merit List, Class 10 Result Statistics and Toppers’ Names Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Mizoram Board School Education (MBSE) has declared the Class 10 HSLC board exam 2020 today, May 13. The MBSE 10th result was announced at around 1:00 pm on the official website; mbse.edu.in. The marks can also be checked on other third party sites like examresults.net. According to MBSE, total candidates who appeared in the class 10 board exam 2020 was 18,000. The passing percentage is 68.33%. Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Simon Shangpliang and Singokhai Chozah secured the first position this year with a total score of 476 out of 500. C Vanlalruatfeli hold the second rank with 475 marks and CR Lalromawia was placed in third rank with 473 marks. In this article, we bring you the detailed merit list of Mizoram MBSE HSLC Class 10 board exam result 2020. MBSE HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 10 Examination Marks Online.

The Mizoram board conducted the HSLC exam from February 17 to March 3, 2020. To check the marks online, the students will have to submit their admit card number or registration number on the official website of MBSE. Below, in this article, find out the toppers’ list, passing percentage and other details about MBSE HSLC Class 10 board exam result 2020.

Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2020 Statistics

Total number of candidates – 18594

Total number of candidates passed – 12324

Total passing percentage – 68.33

Overall female passing percentage – 66.94

Overall male passing percentage – 69.91

Topper score - 476/500

Mizoram HSLC 2020 Toppers Name and Score

Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama (Female) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl

Simon Shangpliang (Male) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl

Singokhai Chozah (Female) – 476, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl

C Vanlalruatfeli (Female) – 475, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl

CR Lalromawia (Male) – 473, St. Jospeh higher Secondary School, Aizawl

Subject-Wise Toppers’ Names:

English – F. Lalremruati, 94/100

Mathematics – Ankita Barua 99/100

Science – C Vanlalruatfeli 99/100

Social Science – CR Lalromawia 99/100

Mizo – Vanlalngaihsaka 97/100

Hindi – Ankita Barua 94/100

Alt. English – Suhail Ferdous Choudhury 90/100

Bengali – Beauty Das 81/100

Nepali – Menuka Chhetri 95/100

The Mizoram board was about to declare the results at the start of this month. But because of the ongoing lockdown, it was delayed and finally declared today. Many state and central board exams 2020 have been postponed because of the lockdown. Depending on the prevailing situation, the respective boards will conduct the remaining exams.