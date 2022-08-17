Mumbai, August 17: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala on Wednesday declared the Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the DHSE first-year examination or DHSE Class 11 examination can check their results on the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the result for the first year and the vocational first year have been announced. NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET 2022 Results Expected on August 21.

In order to check the Kerala Plus One Result 2022, candidates can follow the below given simple steps. Here's the direct link to check Kerala Plus One Result 2022.

Steps To Check Kerala Plus One Result 2022:

Visit the official site of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Kerala Plus One Result 2022" link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Your Kerala Plus One Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The DHSE already announced the Kerala Plus 2 result on June 21, 2022. This year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the DHSE first-year examination or DHSE Class 11 examination.

Here's the direct link to check Vocational result 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

