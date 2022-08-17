Mumbai, August 17: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key today, August 17. Meanwhile, NEET 2022 results are expected on August 21. Students can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

With the help of this answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. The NEET UG 2022 exam were held on July 17, 2022. Over 18 lakh students reportedly registered for this medical entrance exam. CUET UG 2022: 4th Phase of Entrance Exam Begins, Around 3.6 Lakh Candidates Likely To Appear.

How to check NEET 2022 Answer Key

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Go to candidate activity

Once there, click on the answer key download link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download the answer key

However, candidates must note that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET 2022 answer key and NEET 2022 Results yet and official notification is awaited. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at regular intervals for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).