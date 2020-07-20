KVS Admissions 2020: The online registration process to take admission in class 1 for the academic session 2020-21 in Kendriya Vidyalayas has begun at official websites. The last date to register for admission in class 1 is August 7. Those who wish to send their ward to Kendriya Vidyalayas can register online at official websites - kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2020: Pre-Admission Process Online-Only Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Training For Colleges Starts.

For admission in class 1 at any Kendriya Vidyalaya, a kid must have the certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. A scan/picture of this certificate must be uploaded on the online admission portal. The original copy will be required at the time of admission. Admission to Colleges in West Bengal Via Online Mode This Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

How to Apply For KVS Admissions 2020:

Visit kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in portal.

Click on the link that reads 'Click here to register'.

Read the instructions and click on the checkbox that reads "I have carefully gone through all sections and sub-sections of the instructions given above and I shall abide by all terms and conditions as per KVS admission guidelines".

Click on 'PROCEED'.

Submit required details like first, middle and last name of the child, date of birth, email ID, phone number etc. and click on 'Register'.

You will get your registration ID/Code on your SMS and email ID.

Proceed to apply for your desired Kendriya Vidyalaya, upload photo and documents by logging in.

Fill in other details including, basic information, parents details, choice of schools. Upload documents, declaration and submit.

The first provisionally list of selected stude

nts for class 1 will be released on August 11, the second list will be out on April 9 and the third list will be out on April 23 if seats remain vacant till then.

