Mumbai, March 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the lottery results for Class 1 admissions for the academic year 2025-26 today, March 25. Parents and guardians who applied for their wards can check the allotment status on the official KVS website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

The second list of remaining seats will be published on April 2, 2025. Parents are urged to complete the admission process promptly to secure their child's seat. For any assistance, they can contact the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya or visit the official KVS website.

How to Check KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2025?

Go to the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Open the "Admission" section.

Click on the "Class 1 Lottery Result 2025" link.

Enter your application number or registration ID.

View the admission status on the screen.

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Parents of selected candidates must visit the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya with necessary documents such as the birth certificate, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), and proof of residence for verification within the given deadline. After successful verification, they must complete the admission process by paying the required fee as per KVS guidelines to secure the seat.

Important Dates

The application period was open from March 7 to March 21, 2025, closing at 10 PM. The first selection list and waiting list were published on March 25, 2025, while the second list is scheduled for release on April 2, 2025.

Parents of children on the waiting list should regularly check the KVS website for updates. Once admissions from the first list are finalized, seat allotment will depend on available vacancies.

