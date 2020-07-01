Mumbai, June 1: The Maharashtra education department has started the pre-admission process for FYJC (first-year junior college) or Class 11 on Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, the pre-admission and admission process will be done virtually this year. CLAT 2020 on August 22: Application Submission Extended Till July 10, NLUs to Conduct Entrance Exam via Online Computer-Based Mode, Check Important Updates Here.

The state education department has scheduled several training sessions for junior colleges via video calls for admission process. Junior colleges will also be allowed to make changes on intake capacity, and subjected offered on admission portal- https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.

“Colleges which have registered last year will get messages with their usernames and passwords which can be used for logging in to the portal and changes if any, can be made,” said a circular released on Monday.

Colleges will be sent login details and they can use it to verify their seats, stream and other admission-related information on the portal. Meanwhile, the Class 10 SSC exam results are expected to be declared by end of July and FYSC admissions can begin in August.

