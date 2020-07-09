The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the state 10th and 12th board exam results soon. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), once declared, will be made available at the official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. It is important to note here that MSBSHSE is yet to decide SSC and HSC results 2020 date and time for students, because of the coronavirus induced lockdown. However, last month the Maharashtra Education Department stated that both 10th and 12th board exam results would be declared in July and the admission process for class 11 will begin soon as well. MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Exam Results 2020 Declared: Meghalaya Board Releases Students' Scores at results.mbose.in; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage & Other Details.

To give students an idea as to when they can expect the results announcement, the media reports hint that HSC board exam result 2020 will be declared first. While HSC 12th result can be expected to be released by July 15, class 10 SSC result 2020 may be delayed and declared by July end. However, it is important to note here that none of these dates has yet been confirmed by the MSBSHSE board yet. CBSE Cuts Syllabus by 30% For Students in Class 9-12 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year, HSC board exams were held from February 18 to March 18 and were conducted as per schedule before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. But for SSC board exams 2020, which were scheduled from March 3 to March 23, last paper Geography had to be cancelled. For this paper, students will get marks based on average marks received in other subjects of the board exams, which would then be suitably converted for the cancelled exam.

The evaluation process was delayed this year, like many other state and central board because of the nationwide lockdown. Lakhs of students who appeared in this year’s MSBSHSE SSC and HSC board exams are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. After the SSC 10th and HSC 12th result, 2020 is declared, the admission process for First Year Junior College and First Year of Degree colleges will begin subsequently.

