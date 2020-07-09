Shillong, July 9: The Class 12th or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certification (HSSLC) exam results were declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) on Thursday. The scores could be checked by students through the education department's websites - mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. JAC 10th Result 2020 Delayed: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Exam Results to be Out Soon.

The MBOSE recorded a 72.24 pass percentage in science stream, 77.28 percent in commerce and 83.33 percent in vocational. The results would form the basis for students to apply for admission in undergraduate courses under their respective streams.

Toppers and Other Stats of Science Stream

Total number of students appeared - 3566

Total number of students passed – 2576

Total passing percentage – 72.24%

Number of girls appeared - 1948

Girls passing percentage – 70.5%

Number of boys appeared - 1618

Boys passing percentage – 74.22%

Toppers –

Kaustab Choudhury (93.6%) Anirban Das | Disha Chakraborty (89.4%) Al Amin Miah (88.4%) Bevan Alesanlang Nongbri (88.2%) Rituraj Deb | Ishanee Chatterjee (88%)

Toppers and Other Stats of Commerce Stream

Total number of students appeared - 2179

Total number of students passed - 1684

Total passing percentage – 77.28%

Girls passing percentage – 83.02% (Regular candidates)

Boys passing percentage – 77.16% (Regular candidates)

Toppers –

Komal Sharma (89%) Vinod Prajapat (88%) Kumar Ayan Sharma (87.8%) Pradeep Sharma (87.4%) Sukanya Pradhan (86.2%)

How to check the results?

Visit mbose.in, click on the results section and find MBOSE Class 12th results. After the next window appears, enter name, hall ticket number, stream and other details in respective fields. On clicking enter/submit, the scorecard is displayed. Students are recommended to save a screenshot or download its PDF format for interim use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).