Mumbai, August 27: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education declared the TS ICET Result 2022 today, August 27. The Telangana ICET results were announced at around 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the TS ICET examination can check their results on the official website of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Besides the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will also release the final answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in. Students can check their TS ICET exam results using hall tickets and registration numbers. ICSI Result June 2022 at icsi.edu: ICSI CS Executive Exam Results Declared, Know How to Check.

Steps To Check TS ICET Results 2022 and Answer Key:

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "TS ICET 2022 answer key" link

Log in with your details and click on submit

Your TS ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the TS ICET examination was held on July 27 and July 28. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on August 4. The TS ICET Result 2022 was supposed to be released on August 22, however, it was postponed.

