Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur today released the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years. The result for the IPE supplementary exams is now available at the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

Those who failed in the AP 1st and 2nd year inter exams had appeared for the supplementary or compartment exams that was held between August 3 and August 12. The exams were held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared At bse.ap.gov.in; Here’s How to Check

How to check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for – IPASE Results 2022

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Step 4: Your AP Inter Supply Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students had cleared the exam. The failed students were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams.

