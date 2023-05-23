Mumbai, May 23: The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) is likely to declare the MBOSE SSLC Exam Result 2023 today, May 23. The Meghalaya Board is expected to release the Class 10 examination results soon. Candidates who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Examination 2023 can visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in to check and download the results.

Students are advised to keep their roll number, and registration number handy in order to check their MBOSE SSLC exam results. This year, the MBOSE SSLC exams were held from March 3 to March 17 at various examination centres across the state. Assam 10th Result 2023 Out at resultsassam.nic.in; SEBA HSLC Results Declared, State Records 72.69% Pass Percentage, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "MBOSE SSLC Result 2023" link

Next, click on the link and a new tab will open

Enter using your roll number and other login credentials

Click on submit

Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check your MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 Exam Result 2023 thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must also note that the MBOSE Class 10 supplementary exam is likely to be held in the month of July, however, an official announcement is awaited. Besides the MBOSE SSLC Result 2023, the Meghalaya Board is also likely to announce the HSSLC Arts Result too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).