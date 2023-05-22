Mumbai, May 22: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the Assam 10th Result 2023 or Class 10 Exam Results today, May 22. The Assam Board declared the SEBA HSLC results or SEBA Assam Class 10 board examination results at around 10.30 am. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Class 10 board exam can visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org to check and download their Class 10 or SEBA HSLC exam results.

Alternatively, students can also check their exam results on resultsassam.nic.in. Besides the official websites, the SEBA Assam Class 10 board results will also be on SEBA results mobile app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store. The Assam Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.69 percent with the boy's pass percentage being 74.71 percent while the girls scored 70.96 percent pass percentage. CUET-UG 2023: 77% Attendance on First Day, NTA Says Glitch Free Exam Barring Delays at Few Centres.

Steps To Check Assam 10th Result 2023:

Visit the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the "Assam 10th Result 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Assam 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, over four lakh students, appeared for the Assam Class 10 board examination in the state. The Assam Board Class 10 examinations were held from March 3 to April 1 at various exam centres across the state. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Out: Kerala Class 10th Exam Results Declared on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli topped the Class 10 board examination while Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, and Manmita Sarma came second. Meanwhile, three students named Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya secured third place in the SEBA HSLC exam results.

