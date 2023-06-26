Mumbai, June 26: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartmental exam results today, June 26. The Miziram Board has announced compartment exam results of Class 10th and 12th.

Candidates who appeared for the Mizoram Board Class 10th and 12th compartment exams can visit the official website at mbse.edu.in to check their results. The Mizoram Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.69 percent for the HSSLC examination while the total pass percentage for the commerce stream is 86.5 percent, for Science it is 77.79 per cent and for Arts, it is 78.35 percent.

Steps To Check MBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Mizoram Board at mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the "HSLC and HSSLC Compartment Result" link

Next, a pdf will be displayed on the screen

Now, download the HSLC and HSSLC results

Check your MBSE Compartment Exam Results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

"Results of the High School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) Examinations, 2023 conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education in the month of June 2023 are hereby published with details for the information of the public," the official statement read.

Here's the direct link to check the Mizoram MBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 10th or HSLC recorded a pass percentage of 71.25 percent. The Mizoram Board had already declared the Class 10th and 12th results on May 19.

