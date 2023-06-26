Mumbai, June 26: The Government of Tamil Nadu has published the provisional rank list for Engineering admissions or TNEA rank list 2023 today, June 26. The TNEA Rank List 2023 was released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu for BE/BTech/BArch courses. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions or TNEA 2023 can visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org to check their results.

Candidates can check the rank list by using their login details and other credentials. It must be noted that the TNEA Rank List 2023 has also been published in the form of a PDF file. "TNEA 2023 Rank list is published, you can log in with your username and password to check the rank, also we have published the ranks as PDF," the official notification read. MHT CET Counselling 2023: Registration Process for B.E and B.Tech Courses Counselling Session Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Register.

How To Download TNEA Rank List 2023:

Visit the official website of TNEA at tn eaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the "TNEA rank list 2023" link

A new tab will open

Enter using your login details and click on submit

A new login window will appear on the screen

Your TNEA rank list 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check and download TNEA Rank List 2023. The Tamil Nadu Board has also asked candidates to contact nearby TFC on or before 30-06-2023, 4 pm if there are any queries or grievances regarding the rank list. Only those candidates who are shortlisted based on their TNEA rank will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The TNEA counselling session is likely to be held in online mode. TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Telangana Board Likely To Declare BSE Class 10 Supply Exam Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Know How To Download.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Board is expected to make 1.5 lakh seats available across 440 engineering colleges in the state. The authorities usually prepare the TNEA rank list based on marks secured by a candidate in the qualifying exam. Besides releasing the rank list, the Tamil Nadu Board also released separate category-wise and overall rank lists of TNEA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).