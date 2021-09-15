New Delhi, September 15: The National Testing Agency has announced the much awaited results of the fourth session of JEE Mains 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the said examination can visit the following websites to check their scores, cut off and the merit list -jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The result of Joint Entrance Examination Mains Session-4 can also be downloaded from the Digilocker app or website. JEE Advanced Registration 2021 Postponed Due To Delay in JEE Main Result; Check New Dates Here.

Report informs that the National Testing Agency had waived off the requirement of 75 per cent score in Class 12 examination as an eligibility criteria for JEE Mains this year. Notably, post the announcement of the JEE Mains Result the NTA will compile and release the list of All India Rank. Candidates should check their results on aforementioned websites as the score cards would not be dispatched to them in physical form. JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here Is How To Check The JEE (Mains) Result 2021 For Session-4:

Visit any of the aforementioned websites.

Click on the link to JEE Mains Result 2021 for Fourth Session

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details

Your score card will be displayed on screen

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. Notably, the registration for JEE Advanced 2021, which was due to begin on Saturday, has been postponed to September 13, Monday owing to the delay in result of JEE Mains and will close on September 19, 2021. JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3

