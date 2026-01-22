Mumbai, January 22: Shocking reports of a steady rise in the water level of the world-famous Lonar Lake have prompted the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court to order the registration of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), taking serious note of the potential threat to the lake’s fragile biodiversity and heritage structures.

According to observations placed before the court, Lonar Lake's water level has risen sharply since September last year. Experts believe continuous inflow from four main perennial freshwater springs around the crater has led to an increase of nearly 15 to 20 feet. This unusual rise has already had visible consequences, with several ancient Shiva temples situated along the lake's banks going underwater.

More concerning is the situation at the world-renowned Kamalja Devi Temple, where water has reportedly entered the sanctum sanctorum. The Deepstambh (lamp tower) located in front of the temple, once fully visible, is now half-submerged, raising concerns about irreversible damage to centuries-old religious and architectural heritage.

Environmentalists have warned that the changing water chemistry could severely disrupt the lake’s unique ecosystem. Lonar Lake is a rare saline and alkaline lake formed by a meteorite impact, and the continuous mixing of freshwater threatens its distinct salinity. Experts have pointed out that fish have recently been spotted in the lake, an unusual development that could alter the natural ecological balance and endanger native microbial life.

A bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Raj Wakode appointed Advocate Mohit Khajanchi as amicus curiae and directed him to file a detailed PIL within seven days. While officials and experts have begun inspections, the exact scientific cause behind the water surge remains unclear, highlighting the urgent need for in-depth research to safeguard this globally significant natural heritage site.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

