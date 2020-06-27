Lucknow, June 27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday declared UP Board results of class 10 and 12 examinations. According to the list of toppers, Anurag Malik and Riya Jain are ranked 1st in class 12 and 10 exams respectively. In class 10, as many as 83.31 percent of students passed the exam, while the pass percentage of 12th is 74.63 percent. Students who appeared for UP Board's class 10 or 12 examinations can check their results and marks online at upresults.nic.in.

In the UP Board class 10 examination, Riya Jain from Bhagpat secured top position with 96.67 percent marks. Abhimanyu Verma bagged the second spot with 95.53 percent marks. The third rank is obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh who secured 95.33 percent. Anurag Malik topped UP Board class 12 exam with 97 percent marks. Pranjal Singh stood second with 96 percent. The third rank is secured by Utkarsh Shukla. He scored 94.80.

UP Board Results 2020: Class 10, 12 Pass Percentage Increases

Uttar Pradesh Education Minister said that the result this year is better than that of last year. A total of 83.31 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully. This is higher than last year when 80.07 percent students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of 12th is 74.63 per cent, up by over 4 percent from the previous year's 70.2 percent.

Girls Outshine Boys in Both Class 10 And 12 Exams:

Girls have again outscored boys in both, class 10th and 12th exams of UP Board. The pass percentage of girls in class 10 exam is 87.29 percent, while 79.88 percent of boys cleared the high school examination. A total of 81.96 percent of girls cleared the class 12 exams in comparison to 68.88 percent boys.

