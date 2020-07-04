The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of class 10 board exam 2020 today, July 4. Those who appeared in MP 10th board exam 2020 can check their result by visiting the official website; mpresults.nic.in. Because of the high traffic, the site may respond slowly, in such case, students can visit examresults.net to check MPBSE class 10 board exam result 2020. This is the first time; the board had declared the class 10 and class 12 results separately. According to the board, this year, 62.84% students passed the MP 10th board exam 2020. Abhinav Sharma topped the class 10 board exam this year. In this article, we bring you direct MP 10th result 2020 link and steps to download your scorecard. MPBSE Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Chatur Kumar Among 15 Students Who Ranked First.

Websites to Check MP Board 10th Result 2020

The students can check their MPBOSE 10th result 2020 by visiting the official website, mpresults.nic.in. In addition to the result website, the class 10 board exam scores are also available at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MPBOSE 10th result can be checked at third-party sites as well such as examresults.net. The board has also made provision to check class 10 board exam result 2020 through mobile apps like MPBSE, MP Mobile and Fast Result.

How to Check MP Board 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of MP board result, mpbse.nic.in .

. On the home, click on the ‘Education’ section and then click on ‘Exam Results’ tab.

Go to the link that reads MP Board 10th Result 2020.

You will be directed to a new web page.

Submit your roll number as given in the MP Board 10th Admit Card.

Your MP class 10 board exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Around 8,93,336 students appeared in class 10 board exam 2020. The total number of students passed is 5,60,474. As the result is out now, students who failed in MP Board Exam 2020, will be able to appear in the Supplementary Exam, the schedule of which shall be made available soon.

