Bhopal, April 27: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the MP Board Result 2025 soon. According to reports, the MP Board is expected to declare MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results by the end of April 2025. However, an official confirmation regarding the date and time is awaited from the board. Students who appeared for the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year are anticipating the results based on past trends.

Last year, the MP board declared the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results on April 24, prompting expectations that the results would be declared at the same time this year. Once declared, students can check their MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results from the official website mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students who appeared for the MP board exam will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the MP Board Class 10 Result 2025 and MP Board Class 12 Result 2025. WB Madhyamik Result 2025: WBBSE To Announce West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecards.

How To Check MP Board Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12:

Visit the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MPBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter using your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your MP Board scorecard for Class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the MP Board Class 10 or 12 results

This year, the MPBSE board exam for Class 10 was conducted from February 27 to March 19, whereas the MP board exam for Class 12 was held from February 25 to March 25. To pass the MP Board Exam 2025, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. UP Board Result 2025 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council Declares Results for Classes 10 and 12; Girls Outperform Boys.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for result scrutiny or take improvement exams.

